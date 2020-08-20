Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 1,183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

