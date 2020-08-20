Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.50. Interfor traded as high as C$18.58 and last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 869823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

