International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,887,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 398,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 321,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

IBOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.