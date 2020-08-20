International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Sells $202,342.32 in Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMXI opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

