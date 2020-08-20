International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 978,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in International Seaways by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.