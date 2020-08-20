Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Inventergy Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

