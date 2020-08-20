Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ADRE opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

