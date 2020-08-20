Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 20th (ABBN, BARC, DTE, FPE, LLOY, NSRGY, NVMI, OPRA, OTIC, PAAS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 20th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 20 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 233 ($3.05) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

