Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 20th (AGEN, ALDX, ANIK, ASND, AXNX, BCYC, BLDP, BUSE, CDXC, CORE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 20th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

