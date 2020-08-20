Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently:

8/18/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

8/17/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,092.86. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.91.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

