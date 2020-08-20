Investors Buy High Volume of Andersons Call Options (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,324% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $9,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 million, a PE ratio of 445.50 and a beta of 0.75. Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

