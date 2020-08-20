Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $914,198.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $217.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.78.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

