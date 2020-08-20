iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.47% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $294,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $44.01 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

