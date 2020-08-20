iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

