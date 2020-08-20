iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,070,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 511,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,420.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,745,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

