iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7,747.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 415,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,081,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $77.85.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

