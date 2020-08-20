iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $349,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,072,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,595,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $298.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

