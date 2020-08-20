iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $266,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

NEAR opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

