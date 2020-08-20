iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.85% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $288,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $297.26 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $299.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.12.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

