Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

