Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.05

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.05 and traded as high as $90.48. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 506,097 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

