Janine Pelosi Sells 9,375 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75.

On Monday, June 22nd, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $2,362,218.75.

ZM stock opened at $276.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,628.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.53. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

