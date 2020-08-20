Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sims Metal Management Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sims Metal Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the year.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims Metal Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sims Metal Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Sims Metal Management has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.