Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

