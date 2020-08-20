Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Express Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Express Group in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday.

NXPGF stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. National Express Group has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

