Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

