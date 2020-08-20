Jerry James Hunter Sells 149,791 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73.

Snap stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Snap by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

