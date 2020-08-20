John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

