John C. Bolger Sells 3,914 Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $964.97 million, a P/E ratio of 245.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $47.85.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

