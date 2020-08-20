John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.83

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.83 and traded as low as $34.47. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.82.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $474.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

