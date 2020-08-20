Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 26,200 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $515,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.