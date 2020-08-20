JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading 0.7% Higher

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.50), 174,913 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 Company Profile (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

