Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.14 ($180.17).

SAE stock opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -108.36. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €28.30 ($33.29) and a 1-year high of €147.20 ($173.18).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

