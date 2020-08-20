KeyCorp Comments on Icon Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Icon in a report released on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 1.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Icon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Icon by 196.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

