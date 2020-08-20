Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $184,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,151 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 803,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after acquiring an additional 649,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

