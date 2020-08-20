Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Kimberly Clark worth $286,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

