Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.57

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.57 and traded as high as $279.00. Kingfisher shares last traded at $275.60, with a volume of 7,545,613 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGF. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.57.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.