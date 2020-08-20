Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $319.53

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $319.53 and traded as low as $63.49. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 83,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.91) to GBX 4,800 ($62.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.53.

Kingspan Group Company Profile (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.