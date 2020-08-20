KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNOP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

