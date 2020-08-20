Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.42 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $19.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 417,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

