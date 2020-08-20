Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.52. Kopin shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,249,700 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 149.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 85.4% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

