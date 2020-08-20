Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells $283,822.00 in Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70.

KURA stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 253.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

