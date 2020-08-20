Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

