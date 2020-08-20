Kyocera (KYOCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) recently:

8/19/2020 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera's materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. "

8/18/2020 – Kyocera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Kyocera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Kyocera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2020 – Kyocera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera Corp has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

