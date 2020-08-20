L3Harris (LHX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2020 – L3Harris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/4/2020 – L3Harris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – L3Harris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – L3Harris had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $243.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2020 – L3Harris had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2020 – L3Harris is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – L3Harris had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – L3Harris was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – L3Harris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $180.98 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

