Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.26 EPS.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

LH stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $375,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $22,389,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

