Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report sales of $389.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.30 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $457.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $81,928,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

