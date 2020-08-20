Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LANC opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $172.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

