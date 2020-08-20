Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 30th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

