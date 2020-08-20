Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

